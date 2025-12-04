Local symphonies carry on the tradition of holiday brass concerts

Brass music has long been tied to holiday traditions. Its bright, resonant sound has been historically played during festive ceremonies, church services and public celebrations dating back to the Renaissance and Baroque eras.

Today, symphony orchestras across Iowa are continuing that legacy by performing holiday brass concerts in local churches, featuring ensembles of trumpets, horns, trombones, tubas and euphoniums to perform classics like "Joy to the World," "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing" and "Silent Night." Some past programs have also included works by Giovanni Gabrieli, whose antiphonal brass compositions helped shape the genre.

The concerts have gained popularity over the years among local symphony orchestras. The Des Moines Symphony put on its first holiday brass concert last year and will put on another this year at the Westminster Presbyterian Church, which is nearly sold out.

"The community has really seemed to love it, so we’ve decided to make it an annual event," said Marketing and Community Engagement Manager Angela Schwartz. "Our Holiday Brass concerts also feature the beautiful organ at Westminster Presbyterian and have a special organ-related activity for kids beforehand, which I think makes them unique.”

Orchestra Iowa in Cedar Rapids put on its first holiday brass concert in 2021. This year, its Chamber II orchestra will perform holiday brass concerts at three churches around Eastern Iowa.

According to Dana Jensen, Orchestra Iowa's marketing and public relations manager, holiday shows are important additions to symphony orchestra seasons, especially as overall attendance to classical music events has declined.

“The holidays are always hugely popular, and we typically see some of our highest ticket sales of the year for these concerts,” she said. “Many people make these concerts their annual tradition, returning year after year, but we also attract new audiences.”

But the season brings competition for attention and attendance. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony, which performs at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center in Cedar Falls, opted to skip its annual holiday offerings this year in favor of a New Year's Eve show.

Below is a roundup of holiday performances scheduled for this season.

Des Moines Symphony Orchestra

Holiday Brass — Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 21 at 4 p.m. at the Westminster Presbyterian Church

New Year's Eve Pops: Cirque — Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. at the Des Moines Civic Center

Dubuque Symphony Orchestra

Holiday Family — Dec. 6 at 1 p.m. at the Five Flags Theater

Holiday Concert — Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. at the Five Flags Theater

Orchestra Iowa

The Nutcracker with Ballet Quad Cities — Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Paramount Theatre

Holiday Brass, Chamber II — Dec. 12 at 7:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church of Mt. Vernon, Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Cedar Rapids, and Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Iowa City

Holiday Spectacular, Pops II — Dec. 20 at 7:30 at Paramount Theatre, Dec. 21 at 2 p.m. at Paramount Theatre

Quad City Symphony Orchestra

Holiday Brass — Dec. 13 at 3 p.m. at Second Baptist Chruch in Rock Island, IL, Dec. 14 at 3 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport

Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra

Harper Holiday Chamber Concert — Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. at the Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Harper

Hollydaze — Dec. 13 at 3 p.m. at the Chapel Auditorium in Mt. Pleasant

The University of Iowa School of Music

Holiday Brass Concert — Dec. 14 at 3 p.m. at the Voxman Music Building

Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony

Special Concert: New Year's Eve — Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. at the Gallagher Bluedorn