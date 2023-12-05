Richard Louv's Book "Our Wild Calling" Analyzes The Power Of Relationships With Animals
In 2005, Richard Louv's book Last Child in the Woods, was published. In it, he introduced the term nature-deficit disorder and globalized a movement. In his 2019 book, Our Wild Calling: How Connecting with Animals Can Transform Our Lives and Save Theirs, Louv again explores the disconnect between children and nature.
This episode originally aired in December 2019.
Guest:
- Richard Louv, author of Our Wild Calling and Last Child in the Woods