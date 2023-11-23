Iowa readers' favorite books for kids and teens this holiday season
Playwright George Bernard Shaw once said, "Make it a rule never to give a child a book you would not read yourself."
Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with expert readers about their favorite books for youth to add to your holiday list this season, from picture books to young adult graphic novels.
Be sure to check out the full list of recommendations and peruse our recommendations for adults.
Guests:
- Devin Redmond, Iowa City-based teacher and librarian
- Janeé Jackson-Doering, youth services coordinator, State Library of Iowa
- Molly Roberts, manager of children's books, Prairie Lights Books and Cafe