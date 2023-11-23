© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Iowa readers' favorite books for kids and teens this holiday season

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanSamantha McIntosh
Published November 23, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Playwright George Bernard Shaw once said, "Make it a rule never to give a child a book you would not read yourself."

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with expert readers about their favorite books for youth to add to your holiday list this season, from picture books to young adult graphic novels.

Be sure to check out the full list of recommendations and peruse our recommendations for adults.

Guests:

  • Devin Redmond, Iowa City-based teacher and librarian
  • Janeé Jackson-Doering, youth services coordinator, State Library of Iowa
  • Molly Roberts, manager of children's books, Prairie Lights Books and Cafe
Tags
Talk of Iowa Books & ReadingHolidaysyouth
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Related Content