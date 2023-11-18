Native American history that goes beyond tragedy

History is dependent on written records and the stories we share. Native American history has been shaped and misunderstood based on a series of cultural assumptions. That's according to David Treuer.

Treuer is an Ojibwe author who is working to correct the largely misinterpreted understandings of Native American culture after the publication of the 1970s novel by Dee Brown, Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee, and other similar works.

During this hour of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with Treuer about his new book, The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee: Native America from 1890 to the Present. Treuer feels that many of the recorded stories related to Native American history and culture are written through tragic lenses.

“I wasn’t interested in writing a laundry list of abuse. We’ve heard that story before,” Treuer says.

While the majority of Treuer’s writing works against common misconceptions about native people, it was his priority to explain that not every Native American, or individual who grew up in a Native American tribe, lived a life of constant pain and suffering.

“I wanted to help people imagine other realities for us,” he says.

This episode was originally produced January 29, 2019.

