Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Don't diminish your carrot quality

By Kate Perez,
Danielle GehrCharity Nebbe
Published November 11, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Coming in the traditional orange as well as purple, yellow, red and white — once you’ve tried home grown carrots it’s hard to go back to store bought.

For this Horticulture Day edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with experts Aaron Steil and Ajay Nair about the benefits of growing your own carrots as opposed to buying ones in stores. They also answer listeners' horticulture questions.

Guests:

  • Aaron Steil, Extension consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University
  • Ajay Nair, professor of horticulture, Iowa State University
Tags
Talk of Iowa Hort DayHorticultureFruits and Vegetables
Kate Perez
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
