Don't diminish your carrot quality
Coming in the traditional orange as well as purple, yellow, red and white — once you’ve tried home grown carrots it’s hard to go back to store bought.
For this Horticulture Day edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with experts Aaron Steil and Ajay Nair about the benefits of growing your own carrots as opposed to buying ones in stores. They also answer listeners' horticulture questions.
Guests:
- Aaron Steil, Extension consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University
- Ajay Nair, professor of horticulture, Iowa State University