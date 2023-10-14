How to return your land to its native ecosystem

On this Horticulture Day edition of Talk of Iowa, we're focusing the entire hour on making prairie plants and other natives a part of your landscape.

Prairie and savanna biologist Pauline Drobney shares her expertise. She reconstructed native ecosystems as part of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at the Neal Smith National Wildlife Refuge in Prairie City.

Kelly Norris also joins the program to answer listeners' native plant questions. He's the former director of horticulture and education at the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden and has authored four books on gardening.

