Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

How to return your land to its native ecosystem

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published October 14, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Tall grass prairie once covered about 85% of the land we now know as Iowa. It now makes up less than one-tenth of a percent.

On this Horticulture Day edition of Talk of Iowa, we're focusing the entire hour on making prairie plants and other natives a part of your landscape.

Prairie and savanna biologist Pauline Drobney shares her expertise. She reconstructed native ecosystems as part of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at the Neal Smith National Wildlife Refuge in Prairie City.

Kelly Norris also joins the program to answer listeners' native plant questions. He's the former director of horticulture and education at the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden and has authored four books on gardening.

Guests:

  • Pauline Drobney, prairie and savanna biologist
  • Kelly Norris, planting designer
Talk of Iowa PrairiesHort DayHorticulturehabitat restoration
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
