Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Preparing your home for winter's eventual arrival

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published October 4, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Though fall has had an unseasonably warm start, now's the time to get your home ready for winter.

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with home improvement expert Bill McAnally about how to prepare your home for the upcoming colder months, such as finding the right heat pump, adding more insulation and repairing or purchasing new windows.

McAnally also answers listeners' questions about home projects.

Guest:

  • Bill McAnally, home improvement expert
Talk of Iowa Home Improvement DayConstruction and design
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
