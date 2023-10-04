Preparing your home for winter's eventual arrival
Though fall has had an unseasonably warm start, now's the time to get your home ready for winter.
Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with home improvement expert Bill McAnally about how to prepare your home for the upcoming colder months, such as finding the right heat pump, adding more insulation and repairing or purchasing new windows.
McAnally also answers listeners' questions about home projects.
Guest:
- Bill McAnally, home improvement expert