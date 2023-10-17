© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

A puppeteer traces work and play, loss and recovery in published memoir

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published October 17, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with Cathleen Kaveny of Boston College about call-out culture and political discourse in the United States, ahead of her lecture on October 19 at Iowa State University.

Also, the West Liberty-based Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre company has toured in 31 states and four countries, celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2024. Its founder Monica Leo recently published her memoir on the theatre's origins and her childhood growing up the daughter of World War II refugees. Nebbe talks with Leo, about the book and the artistic and cultural influence Eulenspiegel has made on West Liberty and beyond.

Guests:

  • Monica Leo, managing director and lead puppeteer, Eulenspiegel Theatre Company
  • Cathleen Kaveny, Darald and Juliet Libby Professor of Law and Theology, Boston College
Tags
Talk of Iowa Performing ArtsWorld War IIFree speechBooks & ReadingIowa State University
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Related Content