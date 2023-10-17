A puppeteer traces work and play, loss and recovery in published memoir

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with Cathleen Kaveny of Boston College about call-out culture and political discourse in the United States, ahead of her lecture on October 19 at Iowa State University.

Also, the West Liberty-based Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre company has toured in 31 states and four countries, celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2024. Its founder Monica Leo recently published her memoir on the theatre's origins and her childhood growing up the daughter of World War II refugees. Nebbe talks with Leo, about the book and the artistic and cultural influence Eulenspiegel has made on West Liberty and beyond.

Guests:

