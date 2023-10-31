The benefits of interpersonal forgiveness

University of Northern Iowa educational psychology professor Suzanne Freedman says the act of forgiving does not equal reconciliation. Her work counters a societal misunderstanding of forgiveness, which even in severe cases of abuse or incest can benefit the wronged party and does not absolve or even need to involve their abuser.

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe speaks with Freedman about interpersonal forgiveness and is later joined by Luther College psychology professor Loren Toussaint, who shares the physical benefits of forgiveness.

This episode was originally produced 3-21-23

Guests: