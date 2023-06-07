New play highlights the partnership between Amana Inspirationists and Meskwaki people

Host Charity Nebbe sits down with playwright Mary Swander and Shelley Buffalo, member of the Meskwaki Nation, to discuss the play premiering in Amana and Toledo on June 9-10.

Later in the episode, Elizabeth Keest Sedrel and Rachelle Chase discuss the second annual Emancipation Day: A Juneteenth Event that will take place on June 10 at Living History Farms in Des Moines.

Guests:

