New play highlights the partnership between Amana Inspirationists and Meskwaki people

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published June 7, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa shares the story of a new production Squatters on Red Earth that explores the relationship between the Meskwaki people and the Inspirationists, a communal society that founded the Amana Colonies.

Host Charity Nebbe sits down with playwright Mary Swander and Shelley Buffalo, member of the Meskwaki Nation, to discuss the play premiering in Amana and Toledo on June 9-10.

Later in the episode, Elizabeth Keest Sedrel and Rachelle Chase discuss the second annual Emancipation Day: A Juneteenth Event that will take place on June 10 at Living History Farms in Des Moines.

Guests:

  • Mary Swander, artistic director, Swander Woman Productions, executive director, AgArts
  • Shelley Buffalo, consultant and set designer
  • Rachelle Chase, author, speaker, Des Moines Register columnist
  • Elizabeth Keest Sedrel, marketing and communications director, Living History Farms
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
