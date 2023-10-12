Werner Herzog doesn't care about creativity

Herzog is visiting Iowa City as part of a five-city U.S. book tour to promote his autobiography, Every Man for Himself and God Against All.

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with Herzog about his memoir and film career, ahead of receiving Filmscene's Cinema Savant award during the Refocus Film Festival taking place October 12-15. Nebbe also talks with Filmscene's Andrew Sherburne about Herzog's impact on the silver and small screens, and what else is in store for Refocus' second annual outing.

Guests:



Andrew Sherburne , executive director and co-founder, Filmscene

, executive director and co-founder, Filmscene Werner Herzog, director, author

