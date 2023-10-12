© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Werner Herzog doesn't care about creativity

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshNicole Baxter
Published October 12, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Herzog is visiting Iowa City as part of a five-city U.S. book tour to promote his autobiography, Every Man for Himself and God Against All.

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with Herzog about his memoir and film career, ahead of receiving Filmscene's Cinema Savant award during the Refocus Film Festival taking place October 12-15. Nebbe also talks with Filmscene's Andrew Sherburne about Herzog's impact on the silver and small screens, and what else is in store for Refocus' second annual outing.

Guests:

  • Andrew Sherburne, executive director and co-founder, Filmscene
  • Werner Herzog, director, author

Filmscene is a financial supporter of IPR.

