© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUNI HD services are currently down due to to technical issues.
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

The spiritual sites worth visiting in North America

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle GehrCaitlin Troutman
Published September 6, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Globe-trotting travel writer Lori Erickson intentionally started her latest book at the Effigy Mounds National Monument in her home state of Iowa. After the pandemic restricted how she could travel, Erickson focused Every Step Is Home: A Spiritual Geography from Appalachia to Alaska, on spiritually significant sites closer to home. On this Talk of Iowa, Erickson speaks with host Charity Nebbe about the book which brings readers across North America.

Later, Jessica Smith, communications coordinator with Pentacrest Museums, talks about the 50,000-insect collection the University of Iowa is taking in after the closure of Iowa Wesleyan University.

Guests:

  • Lori Erickson, author of Every Step Is Home: A Spiritual Geography from Appalachia to Alaska
  • Jessica Smith, communications coordinator, Pentacrest Museums, University of Iowa
Tags
Talk of Iowa Books & ReadingtravelInsectsUniversity of Iowa
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content