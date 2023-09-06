The spiritual sites worth visiting in North America

Globe-trotting travel writer Lori Erickson intentionally started her latest book at the Effigy Mounds National Monument in her home state of Iowa. After the pandemic restricted how she could travel, Erickson focused Every Step Is Home: A Spiritual Geography from Appalachia to Alaska, on spiritually significant sites closer to home. On this Talk of Iowa, Erickson speaks with host Charity Nebbe about the book which brings readers across North America.

Later, Jessica Smith, communications coordinator with Pentacrest Museums, talks about the 50,000-insect collection the University of Iowa is taking in after the closure of Iowa Wesleyan University.

Guests:

