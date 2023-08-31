Birds take slower voyage during fall migration
The direction of birds' flight isn't the only difference between fall and spring migration.
On this Talk of Iowa, co-owner of Wild Birds Unlimited Todd Burras and Young Birders of Iowa executive director Tyler Harms join host Charity Nebbe to talk about the differences between fall and spring migration and answer listeners' birding questions.
Wild Birds Unlimited is a financial supporter of Iowa Public Radio.
Guests:
- Todd Burras, co-owner of Wild Birds Unlimited
- Tyler Harms, executive director, Young Birders of Iowa