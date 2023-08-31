© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
KUNI HD services are currently down due to to technical issues.
Birds take slower voyage during fall migration

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle Gehr
Published August 31, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
The direction of birds' flight isn't the only difference between fall and spring migration.

On this Talk of Iowa, co-owner of Wild Birds Unlimited Todd Burras and Young Birders of Iowa executive director Tyler Harms join host Charity Nebbe to talk about the differences between fall and spring migration and answer listeners' birding questions.

Wild Birds Unlimited is a financial supporter of Iowa Public Radio.

Guests:

  • Todd Burras, co-owner of Wild Birds Unlimited
  • Tyler Harms, executive director, Young Birders of Iowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
