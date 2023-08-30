Three-day bicycle event will take riders to historic homes and landmarks along the Underground Railroad

Iowans can strap on their bicycle helmet and learn about some of Iowa's communities who were part of this network during the inaugural Iowa Underground Railroad Ride September 15-17.

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with the event's co-directors Dayna Chandler and Julia Rose about how they came together to create this ride that travels from Tabor to Lewis and back.

Later in the episode, Nebbe talks with 20-year-old Cam Luhring, who went from playing collegiate tennis to touring the country as a professional pickleball player.

Guests:

