Three-day bicycle event will take riders to historic homes and landmarks along the Underground Railroad
The network of the Underground Railroad spanned free and enslaved states across the U.S., including Iowa.
Iowans can strap on their bicycle helmet and learn about some of Iowa's communities who were part of this network during the inaugural Iowa Underground Railroad Ride September 15-17.
Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with the event's co-directors Dayna Chandler and Julia Rose about how they came together to create this ride that travels from Tabor to Lewis and back.
Later in the episode, Nebbe talks with 20-year-old Cam Luhring, who went from playing collegiate tennis to touring the country as a professional pickleball player.
Guests:
- Dayna Chandler, Iowa Underground Railroad Ride co-director, leads Black Girls Do Bike Des Moines chapter
- Julia Rose, Iowa Underground Railroad Ride co-director
- Cam Luhring, Parkersburg resident