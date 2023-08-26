Late-summer lawn care advice
As Iowa crawls out of dangerously hot weather conditions, many homeowners have questions on what to do with their ravaged lawns and plants.
On this horticulture day episode of Talk of Iowa, Adam Thoms joins to discuss his research and work with turf grass.
Thoms talks turf grass diseases, the heat being a tough environment, and even robotic mower options for your lawn.
Then, Aaron Steil joins the program to answer listeners' questions.
Guests:
- Adam Thoms, assistant professor specializing in commercial turfgrass management, Iowa State University
- Aaron Steil, horticulture specialist, ISU Extension and Outreach