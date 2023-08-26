© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUNI HD services are currently down due to to technical issues.
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Late-summer lawn care advice

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshMadeleine Willis
Published August 26, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

As Iowa crawls out of dangerously hot weather conditions, many homeowners have questions on what to do with their ravaged lawns and plants.

On this horticulture day episode of Talk of Iowa, Adam Thoms joins to discuss his research and work with turf grass.

Thoms talks turf grass diseases, the heat being a tough environment, and even robotic mower options for your lawn.

Then, Aaron Steil joins the program to answer listeners' questions.

Guests:

  • Adam Thoms, assistant professor specializing in commercial turfgrass management, Iowa State University
  • Aaron Steil, horticulture specialist, ISU Extension and Outreach
Tags
Talk of Iowa IowaHort DayHorticulture
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Madeleine Willis
See stories by Madeleine Willis
Related Content