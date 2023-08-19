© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Growing great grapes

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilCaitlin Troutman
Published August 19, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
On this horticulture day episode of Talk of Iowa — tips for harvesting, storing and processing your grapes.

Suzanne Slack is here she is an assistant professor of horticulture at Iowa State University and a fruit specialist. She joins host Charity Nebbe to discuss all things grapes.

Then Iowa State University Extension horticulture specialist Aaron Steill and DNR forester Mark Vitosh join the program to answer your questions.

Guest

  • Suzanne Slack, assistant professor, ISU Department of Horticulture
  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach
  • Mark Vitosh, forester, Iowa Department of Natural Resources

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for the Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Talk of Iowa HorticultureFruits and Vegetables
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
