Growing great grapes

On this horticulture day episode of Talk of Iowa — tips for harvesting, storing and processing your grapes.

Suzanne Slack is here she is an assistant professor of horticulture at Iowa State University and a fruit specialist. She joins host Charity Nebbe to discuss all things grapes.

Then Iowa State University Extension horticulture specialist Aaron Steill and DNR forester Mark Vitosh join the program to answer your questions.

Guest



Suzanne Slack, assistant professor, ISU Department of Horticulture

assistant professor, ISU Department of Horticulture Aaron Steil , consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach

, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Mark Vitosh, forester, Iowa Department of Natural Resources



To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for the Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.