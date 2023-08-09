© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Relish summer foods all winter long

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle GehrMadeleine Willis
Published August 9, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Freezing and canning are great tools to preserve the summer's bounty throughout the year, but it's hard to know where to get started and how to do it well.

Canning preoccupied George Ellerbach's time during the COVID-19 lockdown. Three years and tons of blue ribbons later, he is an avid participant in the Iowa State Fair canning competitions. His wife, Ariel Glasman, shows her support by being a devoted taste tester and live streaming his competitions — gaining loyal viewers for her witty commentary.

The couple joins host Charity Nebbe on this Talk of Iowa, which focuses on all kinds of food preservation methods with Iowa State Extension food specialist Jill Weber answering listener questions. Later, horticulturist Ajay Nair joins the program to talk about another produce preservation process called curing.

Guests:

  • George Ellerbach, amateur canner
  • Ariel Glasman, special education teacher, Iowa City Community School District
  • Jill Weber, human sciences specialist, food and health, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach
  • Ajay Nair, professor of horticulture, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach
Iowa State Fair Iowa Food & Drink Iowa State University cooking
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor's degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Madeleine Willis
