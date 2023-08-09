Relish summer foods all winter long
Freezing and canning are great tools to preserve the summer's bounty throughout the year, but it's hard to know where to get started and how to do it well.
Canning preoccupied George Ellerbach's time during the COVID-19 lockdown. Three years and tons of blue ribbons later, he is an avid participant in the Iowa State Fair canning competitions. His wife, Ariel Glasman, shows her support by being a devoted taste tester and live streaming his competitions — gaining loyal viewers for her witty commentary.
The couple joins host Charity Nebbe on this Talk of Iowa, which focuses on all kinds of food preservation methods with Iowa State Extension food specialist Jill Weber answering listener questions. Later, horticulturist Ajay Nair joins the program to talk about another produce preservation process called curing.
Guests:
- George Ellerbach, amateur canner
- Ariel Glasman, special education teacher, Iowa City Community School District
- Jill Weber, human sciences specialist, food and health, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach
- Ajay Nair, professor of horticulture, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach