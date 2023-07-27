© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
KUNI HD services are currently down due to to technical issues.
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

"Our Great State Fair" documentary traces the history of an Iowa institution

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle GehrCaitlin TroutmanMadeleine Willis
Published July 27, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Our Great State Fair, a documentary on the history of the Iowa State Fair, will air on Iowa PBS August 1-2.

The Iowa State Fair is an Iowa institution and the state's biggest annual event. Held every August, it draws more than 1 million visitors to see the exhibits and grandstand shows, compete in different competitions and, of course, eat the food.

A new documentary from Iowa PBS explores the history and cultural impact of the fair. Documentary director Theresa Knight joins the program to discuss the film. Then Regina Pirtle joins host Charity Nebbe to discuss the historic Pioneer Hall, the oldest building on the Iowa State Fairgrounds that houses unusual competitions. Then Connie Boesen discusses her life growing up on the Iowa State Fairgrounds. And Don Gonyea, national political correspondent at NPR, reflects on political candidate appearances over the years and some memorable soapbox speeches.

Guests:

  • Theresa Knight, producer and director, Iowa PBS
  • Regina Pirtle, superintendent, Pioneer Hall
  • Connie Boesen, founder, owner, Applicious and Salad Bowl concession stands
  • Don Gonyea, national political correspondent, NPR
Talk of Iowa Iowa State FairIowa PBSJournalism & Media
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
Madeleine Willis
