"Our Great State Fair" documentary traces the history of an Iowa institution

The Iowa State Fair is an Iowa institution and the state's biggest annual event. Held every August, it draws more than 1 million visitors to see the exhibits and grandstand shows, compete in different competitions and, of course, eat the food.

A new documentary from Iowa PBS explores the history and cultural impact of the fair. Documentary director Theresa Knight joins the program to discuss the film. Then Regina Pirtle joins host Charity Nebbe to discuss the historic Pioneer Hall, the oldest building on the Iowa State Fairgrounds that houses unusual competitions. Then Connie Boesen discusses her life growing up on the Iowa State Fairgrounds. And Don Gonyea, national political correspondent at NPR, reflects on political candidate appearances over the years and some memorable soapbox speeches.

Guests:

