Writer speaks out about the death of her sister in a 1982 California mass shooting

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanDanielle GehrSamantha McIntoshMadeleine Willis
Published July 18, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

On October 1st, 1982 Rhonda Lyons was among 12 people who died after a mass shooting in the Mother Lode Bar in Sacramento California. At the time, "mass shooting" was not the household term it is today.

Trigger Warning: This episode mentions gun violence and mass shootings.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, Rockie Lyons joins host Charity Nebbe to discuss the life of her sister Rhonda Lyons, who died in a 1982 mass shooting. Through writing a memoir, Rockie was able to work through her grief. An excerpt of the memoir — which is awaiting publication — is available on Lyons' website.

Later in the hour, psychologist Holly Sanger joins the program to discuss her expertise — grief, loss and trauma — and apply them to gun violence and mass shootings. Sanger explains how the prevalence of gun violence impacts how people make decisions about whether to go to places like movie theaters, malls and concerts.

Guests:

  • Rockie Lyons, author
  • Holly Sanger, clinical psychologist
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Madeleine Willis
