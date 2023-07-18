Writer speaks out about the death of her sister in a 1982 California mass shooting

Trigger Warning: This episode mentions gun violence and mass shootings.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, Rockie Lyons joins host Charity Nebbe to discuss the life of her sister Rhonda Lyons, who died in a 1982 mass shooting. Through writing a memoir, Rockie was able to work through her grief. An excerpt of the memoir — which is awaiting publication — is available on Lyons' website.

Later in the hour, psychologist Holly Sanger joins the program to discuss her expertise — grief, loss and trauma — and apply them to gun violence and mass shootings. Sanger explains how the prevalence of gun violence impacts how people make decisions about whether to go to places like movie theaters, malls and concerts.

