Weeks after Iowans voted for gun amendment, U.S. sees more mass shootings

Thanksgiving is a time for many to avoid talking politics at all costs to keep peace at family gatherings. But on the eve of the holiday, River to River host Ben Kieffer is joined by Iowa political experts Jonathan Hassid and Megan Goldberg to get it out of their systems on this week's Politics Day.

They discuss recent gun violence, the investigations into former President Donald Trump, tumult on Twitter, the Iowa Libertarian Party gaining major party status, and more.

Guests:

