River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Weeks after Iowans voted for gun amendment, U.S. sees more mass shootings

Published November 24, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Iowa professors discuss state, national and international news on this week's Politics Day.

Thanksgiving is a time for many to avoid talking politics at all costs to keep peace at family gatherings. But on the eve of the holiday, River to River host Ben Kieffer is joined by Iowa political experts Jonathan Hassid and Megan Goldberg to get it out of their systems on this week's Politics Day.

They discuss recent gun violence, the investigations into former President Donald Trump, tumult on Twitter, the Iowa Libertarian Party gaining major party status, and more.

Guests:

  • Jonathan Hassid, associate professor of political science, Iowa State University
  • Megan Goldberg, professor of American politics, Cornell College
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
