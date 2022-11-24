Weeks after Iowans voted for gun amendment, U.S. sees more mass shootings
Iowa professors discuss state, national and international news on this week's Politics Day.
Thanksgiving is a time for many to avoid talking politics at all costs to keep peace at family gatherings. But on the eve of the holiday, River to River host Ben Kieffer is joined by Iowa political experts Jonathan Hassid and Megan Goldberg to get it out of their systems on this week's Politics Day.
They discuss recent gun violence, the investigations into former President Donald Trump, tumult on Twitter, the Iowa Libertarian Party gaining major party status, and more.
Guests:
- Jonathan Hassid, associate professor of political science, Iowa State University
- Megan Goldberg, professor of American politics, Cornell College