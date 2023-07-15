'Aurora' tells the story of a psychiatrist who was publicly revealed as the doctor of a mass shooter

Aric Prather is a sleep psychologist at the UC San Francisco insomnia clinic. His new book, The Sleep Prescription: Seven Days to Unlocking Your Best Rest, is full of strategies to help sleep-deprived patients. He discusses the new book, his research and answers listener questions.

Also this hour, Dr. Lynne Fenton joins the program. She is a psychiatrist and the author of Aurora: The Psychiatrist Who Treated the Movie Theater Killer Tells Her Story, in which she details her work with James Holmes, who killed 12 people at a Colorado movie theater in 2012. Fenton discusses the psychiatric treatment she provided Holmes before the shooting, her inability to thwart his killing rampage, and her thoughts on how to prevent future mass shootings.

A portion of this episode was produced November 10, 2022. Another portion of this episode was produced July 26, 2022.

Guests:

