If you ever wondered what the early days of Rolling Stone magazine were like, if you've ever imagined the parties and the drugs and the craziness of it, Robin Green tells all.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Green about her storied career writing for Rolling Stone magazine and also how she came to be a writer on the critically-acclaimed show The Sopranos.

In her memoir The Only Girl: My Life and Times on the Masthead of Rolling Stone, Green discusses how she became the first female writer for the magazine, providing plenty of details about the wild lifestyles led by writers and editors.

"I was with my editor boyfriend and Hunter S. Thompson driving and Annie Liebowitz as a passenger, Hunter with his bottle of Wild Turkey between his legs as he drove and a big bag of blue pills of mescaline on the console," says Green

She says they were all popping pills like candy, and Thompson was driving with the lights off, theorizing he would be able to see the lights of the cars coming. "We were all too high to think, well what if the other car has its lights off?"

This show was originally produced December 12, 2018

