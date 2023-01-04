© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
The 2023 Talk of Iowa Book Club list is here

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published January 4, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
The Thing in the Snow, a novel by Sean Adams, takes a twisted look at the challenges of working in isolation and living in an age of endless distraction. His characters live bizarre lives at the far reaches of the Earth, but their challenges are relatable. Adams talks with host Charity Nebbe.

Then, Nebbe and talk show producer Caitlin Troutman discuss the selections for the 2023 Talk of Iowa book club.

2023 Talk of Iowa book club books:

February: These Precious Days by Anne Patchett
April: How High We Go in the Dark by Sequoia Nagamatsu
June: The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead
August: Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer
October: Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro
December: Fun Home by Alison Bechdel

Guests:
Sean Adams, author and graduate of the Iowa Writers' Workshop

