From a wedding dress to a PhD program, these 90-year-old twins shared almost everything

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published June 6, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ninety-year-old identical twins Bonnie Smola and Donna Story spent their first 20 years together, and the next 20 years apart, before coming back together for the next half-century.

Born Bonnie and Donna Ketchum in 1932 in Anamosa, the twin sisters spent their childhood years during the Great Depression in both Iowa and Chicago as their parents worked and saved to purchase their farm.

While married life took them to different parts of the world, they both followed remarkable career paths, each of them receiving two Master's degrees and doctorate degrees and teaching nursing.

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with Bonnie Smola and Donna Story about growing up as twins, their professional achievements and their passion for historic preservation and volunteerism, for which they received lifetime achievement awards from the State Historical Society of Iowa in 2021.

Guests:

  • Bonnie Smola, rural Monona resident
  • Donna Story, rural Hawkeye resident
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
