© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

New summer releases for the young and young at heart

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published June 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Iowa book lovers/experts share some of their favorite new picture books, middle-grade books and young adult novels.

Guests:

  • Janeé Jackson-Doering, Youth Service Coordinator for the State Library of Iowa
  • Bethany Fast, store manager Reading in Public in West Des Moines
  • Mary Taft, book buyer in the Prairie Lights children’s department

You can find a list of the books mentioned in the show and more here.

And, for even more IPR book content, check out the Talk of Iowa Book Club. You can also chat about book club selections and other literary interests with Charity Nebbe and hundreds of other readers in the Talk of Iowa Book Club Facebook group.

Tags
Talk of Iowa Summer ReadingBooks & Reading
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content