Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Professional book lovers share their favorite summer reads for adults

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published June 1, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Whether you’re looking for a deep dive into current affairs, a captivating memoir, or an opportunity to get lost in a novel, we’ve got something that will make your summer reading list. Some of Iowa’s leading independent booksellers join the program to discuss some of their new favorites.

Guests:

  • Jan Weismiller, co-owner of Prairie Lights
  • Tim Budd, buyer at Prairie Lights
  • Amanda Lepper, co-owner Dog Eared Books

You can find a list of the books mentioned in the show and more here.

And, for even more IPR book content, check out the Talk of Iowa Book Club. You can also chat about book club selections and other literary interests with Charity Nebbe and hundreds of other readers in the Talk of Iowa Book Club Facebook group.

Talk of Iowa Books & Reading
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
