© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

The birds traveling to or through Iowa this spring

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle Gehr
Published April 25, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Spring blooms wouldn't feel complete without the sounds of birds to complement them — some returning from their winter homes and others on their way to destinations in the north.

On this Talk of Iowa birding hour, co-owner of Wild Birds Unlimited Todd Burras and Young Birders of Iowa executive director Tyler Harms join host Charity Nebbe to talk about the birds people may be spotting in Iowa this spring and answer birding questions.

Wild Birds Unlimited is a financial supporter of Iowa Public Radio.

Guests:

  • Todd Burras, co-owner of Wild Birds Unlimited
  • Tyler Harms, executive director, Young Birders of Iowa
Tags
Talk of Iowa Birdsoutdoor recreationBird flu
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Related Content