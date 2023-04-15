© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Healthy plants need a good foundation

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle Gehr
Published April 15, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
A thriving garden's foundation is a healthy soil, but how does a gardener build healthy soil? On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe is joined by horticulturist Ajay Nair to discuss different soil options and tips for enrichment. Later, Extension consumer horticulture specialist Aaron Steil joins to help answer listeners' questions.

Guests:

  • Ajay Nair, Iowa State University Extension horticulturist and vegetable production specialist
  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University Extension
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
