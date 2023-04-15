Healthy plants need a good foundation
A thriving garden's foundation is a healthy soil, but how does a gardener build healthy soil? On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe is joined by horticulturist Ajay Nair to discuss different soil options and tips for enrichment. Later, Extension consumer horticulture specialist Aaron Steil joins to help answer listeners' questions.
Guests:
- Ajay Nair, Iowa State University Extension horticulturist and vegetable production specialist
- Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University Extension