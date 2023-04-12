When Okoboji became a COVID-19 hotspot, this medical anthropologist conducted research to figure out what happened and why

Emily Mendenhall is a medical anthropologist and is originally from a small town in Iowa. When that town — Okoboji — became a COVID-19 hotspot, Mendenhall sprung into action and conducted interviews with more than 100 individuals in the area during the summer and fall of 2020. The work resulted in a book.

In this encore edition of Talk of Iowa, Mendenhall joins host Charity Nebbe to share what she learned in her book, Unmasked: COVID, Community and the Case of Okoboji.

Guest:



Emily Mendenhall, medical anthropologist, professor, Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service, Georgetown University

This episode was originally produced on April 8, 2022.