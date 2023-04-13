Iowa writer shares poems and essays about the Midwest in his new book

Just about every four years the rest of the country turns its attention toward Iowa. Everybody wants to figure out what makes us tick and who we'll vote for.

Robert Leonard is a keen observer of his fellow humans. He studies us from the perspective of a trained anthropologist and a seasoned journalist. He also, it turns out, has the heart of a poet. All of these facets come together in his latest book Deep Midwest: Midwestern Explorations, published by Ice Cube Press.

Leonard is also the news director for KNIA/KRLS radio in Knoxville, Pella and Indianola. He is a frequent contributor to the New York Times, Kansas City Star and the Des Moines Register.

Guest:



Robert Leonard, author, news director for KNIA/KRLS radio

This episode was originally produced on Dec. 6, 2019.