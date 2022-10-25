© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Abortion at the polls and in the past

Published October 25, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
The issue of abortion hasn't always been political, University of Iowa assistant professor in gender, women's and sexuality studies Lina-Maria Murillo argues. Now among the most polarizing issues, the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and give states the power to regulate abortion puts abortion on the ballot, even if not in writing.

An Iowa Poll found 61% of Iowans support legal abortion, but not all of those respondents will prioritize abortion access when making decisions at the polls. Iowa State University professor and director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics, Karen Kedrowski, discussed how abortion could impact the upcoming election. Later, Murillo gives a historical look at the abortion debate in Iowa.

Guests:

  • Karen Kedrowski, Director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics, Iowa State University political science professor
  • Lina-Maria Murillo, assistant professor in gender, women’s and sexuality studies, University of Iowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
