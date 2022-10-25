Abortion at the polls and in the past

The issue of abortion hasn't always been political, University of Iowa assistant professor in gender, women's and sexuality studies Lina-Maria Murillo argues. Now among the most polarizing issues, the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and give states the power to regulate abortion puts abortion on the ballot, even if not in writing.

An Iowa Poll found 61% of Iowans support legal abortion, but not all of those respondents will prioritize abortion access when making decisions at the polls. Iowa State University professor and director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics, Karen Kedrowski, discussed how abortion could impact the upcoming election. Later, Murillo gives a historical look at the abortion debate in Iowa.

