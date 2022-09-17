Apple of my Iowa
Pumpkin spice may be a seasonal favorite, but one of the best flavors of fall in Iowa is a crisp, sweet, locally grown apple.
It’s apple season and on this Horticulture Day Suzanne Slack shares tips on cultivating successful apple trees. She discusses how Iowa weather affects apples, how to know when an apple is ready to pick and the newest variety of apples – including the ‘Luda-crisp’ strain.
Later in the hour, Aaron Steil and Mark Vitosh answer listeners’ tree questions and troubleshoot yard and garden problems.
Guests
- Suzanne Slack, assistant professor of horticulture at Iowa State University
- Aaron Steil, Extension consumer horticulture specialist at ISU
- Mark Vitsoh, Iowa Department of Natural Resources forester