Apple of my Iowa

It’s apple season and on this Horticulture Day Suzanne Slack shares tips on cultivating successful apple trees. She discusses how Iowa weather affects apples, how to know when an apple is ready to pick and the newest variety of apples – including the ‘Luda-crisp’ strain.

Later in the hour, Aaron Steil and Mark Vitosh answer listeners’ tree questions and troubleshoot yard and garden problems.

Guests

