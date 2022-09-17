© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Apple of my Iowa

Published September 17, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Pumpkin spice may be a seasonal favorite, but one of the best flavors of fall in Iowa is a crisp, sweet, locally grown apple.

It’s apple season and on this Horticulture Day Suzanne Slack shares tips on cultivating successful apple trees. She discusses how Iowa weather affects apples, how to know when an apple is ready to pick and the newest variety of apples – including the ‘Luda-crisp’ strain.

Later in the hour, Aaron Steil and Mark Vitosh answer listeners’ tree questions and troubleshoot yard and garden problems.

Guests

  • Suzanne Slack, assistant professor of horticulture at Iowa State University
  • Aaron Steil, Extension consumer horticulture specialist at ISU
  • Mark Vitsoh, Iowa Department of Natural Resources forester
Talk of Iowa Hort DayHorticulture
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Natalie Dunlap
Natalie Dunlap is a rising junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and minoring in gender, women's & sexuality studies. She is from Iowa City and in her free time enjoys getting coffee and reading downtown with friends.
