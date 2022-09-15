© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Another runner killed brings back the pain of Mollie Tibbetts' death

Published September 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
Eliza Fletcher was a teacher, a mother, a wife, a friend, and she was also a runner who never came home. For many Iowans, her death brings back painful memories of Mollie Tibbetts, the University of Iowa student who was murdered while running in her hometown of Brooklyn.

Rehka Basu, a columnist for the Des Moines Register penned an article at the time, asking readers to consider Tibbetts' death an act of misogyny, not a failure of the country's immigration system. She joins Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe in this archive episode. She also talks with Kelly Teeselink, a trail runner and now former executive director of Girls on the Run of Eastern Iowa. Annette Lynch, a co-founding director of the Center for Violence Prevention at the University of Northern Iowa, and Cody Howell, a violence prevention specialist at the Women's Resource and Action Center at the University of Iowa also join the conversation.

This episode originally aired on August 27, 2018.

Guests:

  • Reka Basu, Des Moines Register columnist
  • Cody Howell, former violence prevention specialist, University of Iowa Women's Resource Action Center
  • Kelly Teeselink, trail runner, former executive director of Girls on the Run of Eastern Iowa
  • Annette Lynch, former co-founding director, University of Northern Iowa Center for Violence Prevention

Talk of Iowa Criminal JusticeGender and Gender IssuesWomen
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Lindsey Moon
Lindsey Moon is IPR's Senior Digital Producer
See stories by Lindsey Moon
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
