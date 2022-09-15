Another runner killed brings back the pain of Mollie Tibbetts' death

Eliza Fletcher was a teacher, a mother, a wife, a friend, and she was also a runner who never came home. For many Iowans, her death brings back painful memories of Mollie Tibbetts, the University of Iowa student who was murdered while running in her hometown of Brooklyn.

Rehka Basu, a columnist for the Des Moines Register penned an article at the time, asking readers to consider Tibbetts' death an act of misogyny, not a failure of the country's immigration system. She joins Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe in this archive episode. She also talks with Kelly Teeselink, a trail runner and now former executive director of Girls on the Run of Eastern Iowa. Annette Lynch, a co-founding director of the Center for Violence Prevention at the University of Northern Iowa, and Cody Howell, a violence prevention specialist at the Women's Resource and Action Center at the University of Iowa also join the conversation.

This episode originally aired on August 27, 2018.

Guests:

