Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

How children and parents are dealing with the social and emotional fallout of COVID

Published September 16, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

When the pandemic began, it disrupted life in so many ways: schools closed or went online, many child care centers closed and many parents chose to keep their children at home for safety and playdates. Storytimes, school dances and other rites of passage were canceled. Many children, from toddlers to teens, are dealing with social and emotional challenges because of this disruption.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa: how the pandemic has affected the social and emotional health and development of children.

Guests:

  • Kait Scanlon| mother of 3
  • Kristin Rourk| early childhood special education and preschool program administrator West Des Moines Community Schools
  • Constance Beecher | associate professor and Family Literacy Extension Specialist, Iowa State University, research partner with LENA foundation
  • Liz Matheis| licensed clinical psychologist and certified school psychologist
