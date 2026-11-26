Iowans question leadership after Army's lead azide detonation
On Nov. 25, the Army detonated nearly five tons of lead azide in Southeast Iowa.
Political scientists Sara Mitchell of the University of Iowa and Megan Goldberg of Cornell College discuss the potential political fallout of the detonation. They also discuss President Trump's involvement with Nvidia, and Democrats' plans for January with their largest House majority in three decades.
Guests:
- Megan Goldberg, associate professor of political science, Cornell College
- Sara Mitchell, professor and collegiate fellow, University of Iowa