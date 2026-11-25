At approximately 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, the U.S. Army is moving forward with its planned detonation of lead-based explosives at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown.

On this episode, we hear the latest developments on the detonation from IPR reporter Eliza Billingham, following a federal appeals court ruling Monday that the detonation can move forward. Then, we talk with geochemist Daniel Hummer about why a planned detonation this week is the safest option left, and pediatrician Dr. Ashlesha Kaushik shares precautions those in the impacted area should take.

Then, we hear from Michele Evermore of the National Employment Law Project, who wrote her master's thesis in 2016 on the history and ongoing health threats at U.S. weapons plants used by the military, including Middletown.

Evermore, a former staff member for U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin, shares how an employee wrote to Sen. Harkin's office in 1997 about how he developed cancer after working at the Middletown plant. This led to the discovery that nuclear weapons were made at the plant in the past, which was previously kept secret.

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