Landus — a major Iowa agricultural cooperative — is suing its former CEO for allegedly taking millions that nobody approved. Media scholar Nathan Schneider argues that co-ops are a powerful tool that can keep power local whether dealing with corn and soybeans or artificial intelligence. But he warns that power can be lost without proper oversight.

On this episode, Ben Kieffer speaks with Schneider about the power of co-ops. We also hear from Clark Kauffman, who covered the Landus lawsuit for Iowa Capital Dispatch, and Bobby Martens, director of the Iowa Institute for Cooperatives.

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