On this episode of River to River, Ben Kieffer speaks with national security and foreign policy expert Asha Castleberry-Hernandez. As a Middle East expert, Castleberry-Hernandez gives her assessment of the challenges facing U.S. foreign policy. She visited Iowa Nov. 18 to speak before the Greater Des Moines Committee on Foreign Relations.

Later in the hour, we learn what New Zealand and Iowa can learn from each other about keeping farm runoff out of rivers. Kieffer talks with a water scientist who has worked in both places.

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