Democrats are contemplating what their approach in 2027 should be after Republicans faced a powerful rebuke during the Midterm elections.

While some argue whether impeachment and probes will be seen as political retribution, Sen.-elect Josh Turek calls for a focus on "kitchen table issues" and possibly forming a new "New Deal." Ben Kieffer explores the formation of the next Congress with political analysts Kelly Shaw and Jonathan Hassid.

They also discuss President Donald Trump's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and the wars in Ukraine and Iran.

Guests:

