At least 28 Iowans, some of them children, lost their lives to domestic violence between Oct. 1, 2024, and Sept. 30, 2025. For every life lost, others continue to live with domestic violence across the state.

A new report from Violence Free Iowa takes a look at these deaths from a public health perspective and asks: how could these deaths have been prevented? The author of the report discusses the findings and recommendations.

Two of the recommendations from the report include increased access to affordable housing and prevention education, especially for boys and men. We speak with representatives from two Iowa nonprofits about how they are addressing these needs.

Guests:

