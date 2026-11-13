The rippling health effects of a deportation
Living with the fear of deportation is terrifying, and researchers found it can take a physical and mental toll on families.
Host Ben Kieffer talks with Steph Conquest-Ware of NPR’s Midwest Newsroom about the trauma a deportation caused a family in Des Moines. Then, we hear from public health researcher Bill Lopez, who studies these impacts of immigration enforcement.
Later in the hour, Ben talks with a linguist who studies accent bias and an Iowa reporter who hides his Mississippi accent.
Guests:
- Steph Conquest-Ware, reporter, NPR’s Midwest Newsroom
- Bill Lopez, professor in Public Health, University of Michigan
- Ethan Kutlu, assistant professor in communication sciences and disorders, University of Iowa
- Zachary Oren Smith, former IPR reporter, reporter with Iowa Starting Line