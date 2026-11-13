The rippling health effects of a deportation

Living with the fear of deportation is terrifying, and researchers found it can take a physical and mental toll on families.

Host Ben Kieffer talks with Steph Conquest-Ware of NPR’s Midwest Newsroom about the trauma a deportation caused a family in Des Moines. Then, we hear from public health researcher Bill Lopez, who studies these impacts of immigration enforcement.

Later in the hour, Ben talks with a linguist who studies accent bias and an Iowa reporter who hides his Mississippi accent.

Guests:

