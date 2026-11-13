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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

The rippling health effects of a deportation

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published November 13, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Living with the fear of deportation is terrifying, and researchers found it can take a physical and mental toll on families.

Host Ben Kieffer talks with Steph Conquest-Ware of NPR’s Midwest Newsroom about the trauma a deportation caused a family in Des Moines. Then, we hear from public health researcher Bill Lopez, who studies these impacts of immigration enforcement.

Later in the hour, Ben talks with a linguist who studies accent bias and an Iowa reporter who hides his Mississippi accent.

Guests:

  • Steph Conquest-Ware, reporter, NPR’s Midwest Newsroom
  • Bill Lopez, professor in Public Health, University of Michigan
  • Ethan Kutlu, assistant professor in communication sciences and disorders, University of Iowa
  • Zachary Oren Smith, former IPR reporter, reporter with Iowa Starting Line
River to River
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr