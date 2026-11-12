President Trump sends mixed signals on deportation policy following midterms

After 16 years, Iowa has elected a Democratic governor. The legislature Gov.-elect Rob Sand will work with is still Republican-controlled, so what happens next?

On this Politics Day episode, political scientists Jim McCormick of Iowa State University and Donna Hoffman of the University of Northern Iowa weigh in on Sand's transition into office and what Iowa's new members of Congress face when they get to Washington, D.C.

They also discuss President Donald Trump's mixed signals on his immigration policy following the election, the latest in the war in Iran and more.

Guests:

