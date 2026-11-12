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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

President Trump sends mixed signals on deportation policy following midterms

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published November 12, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

After 16 years, Iowa has elected a Democratic governor. The legislature Gov.-elect Rob Sand will work with is still Republican-controlled, so what happens next?

On this Politics Day episode, political scientists Jim McCormick of Iowa State University and Donna Hoffman of the University of Northern Iowa weigh in on Sand's transition into office and what Iowa's new members of Congress face when they get to Washington, D.C.

They also discuss President Donald Trump's mixed signals on his immigration policy following the election, the latest in the war in Iran and more.

Guests:

  • Jim McCormick, professor emeritus of political science, Iowa State University
  • Donna Hoffman, Chuck and Barbara Grassley Professor of Political Science, University of Northern Iowa
River to River
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh