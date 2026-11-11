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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

The conservatives working in conservation

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani GehrSamantha McIntosh
Published November 11, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The world of environmentalists seems to include only those on the left, but conservation has a bipartisan history.

There are conservatives working today to conserve natural resources and mitigate the effects of climate change. This is the subject of a new documentary, The Conservatives, which features Ray Gaesser, an Iowa agricultural leader who died in September. On this episode, Ben Kieffer talks with the filmmakers, Nadia and Dominic Gill.

Then, NPR Midwest Newsroom reporter Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga talks about her reporting on long waits for Medicaid waivers. The waits are particularly high in Iowa. One impacted parent, Iowan McKayla Muniz, shares her experience.

Guests:

  • Nadia Gill, director and producer, co-founder of Encompass Films
  • Dominic Gill, director, environmental biologist, co-founder of Encompass Films
  • McKayla Muniz, family and disability Advocate, family peer support specialist trainee
  • Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, reporter, NPR’s Midwest Newsroom
River to River
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh