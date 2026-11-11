The conservatives working in conservation

The world of environmentalists seems to include only those on the left, but conservation has a bipartisan history.

There are conservatives working today to conserve natural resources and mitigate the effects of climate change. This is the subject of a new documentary, The Conservatives, which features Ray Gaesser, an Iowa agricultural leader who died in September. On this episode, Ben Kieffer talks with the filmmakers, Nadia and Dominic Gill.

Then, NPR Midwest Newsroom reporter Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga talks about her reporting on long waits for Medicaid waivers. The waits are particularly high in Iowa. One impacted parent, Iowan McKayla Muniz, shares her experience.

Guests:

