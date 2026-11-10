Waste management enters the conversation for data center proposals

Trash volumes increased by over 10% at Linn County's landfill in the last fiscal year, which is largely attributed to the data center projects underway.

On this episode, we discuss the increase with IPR's Gavin McGough. We also talk with Mae McDonough of the University of Iowa Tippie College of Business about how this issue influenced them to update their Data Center Decision Tool, released earlier this year, to help guide Iowa communities approached with data center proposals. Cedar Rapids/Linn County Solid Waste Agency interim director Joe Horaney also joins to discuss landfill capacities in Linn County and statewide.

Then, Drake University politics professor Rachel Paine Caufield checks in from the United Kingdom, where she's teaching this semester abroad. She shares reactions from across the pond to last week's midterms.

Guests:

