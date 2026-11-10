© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Waste management enters the conversation for data center proposals

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published November 10, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Trash volumes increased by over 10% at Linn County's landfill in the last fiscal year, which is largely attributed to the data center projects underway.

On this episode, we discuss the increase with IPR's Gavin McGough. We also talk with Mae McDonough of the University of Iowa Tippie College of Business about how this issue influenced them to update their Data Center Decision Tool, released earlier this year, to help guide Iowa communities approached with data center proposals. Cedar Rapids/Linn County Solid Waste Agency interim director Joe Horaney also joins to discuss landfill capacities in Linn County and statewide.

Then, Drake University politics professor Rachel Paine Caufield checks in from the United Kingdom, where she's teaching this semester abroad. She shares reactions from across the pond to last week's midterms.

Guests:

  • Gavin McGough, IPR Northeast Iowa reporter
  • Mae McDonough, program coordinator, Social Impact Community, UI Tippie College of Business
  • Joe Horaney, interim director, Cedar Rapids/Linn County Solid Waste Agency
  • Rachel Paine Caufield, professor and chair, department of political science, Drake University
River to River
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh