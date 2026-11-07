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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

GOP ponders what's next after Democrats damage Iowa's red wall

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani GehrCaitlin Troutman
Published November 7, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

After Tuesday's gubernatorial and congressional losses, Republican Party of Iowa chair Jeff Kaufmann said there is still a red wall called the "Iowa Legislature." But, piling on the loss of a veto-proof supermajority at the Statehouse, Republicans' hold on Iowa has been severely shaken.

On this River to River, Ben Kieffer talks with long-time Republican strategist Eric Woolson about what went wrong and where the GOP should go from here. We also hear about Tuesday's results from IPR's Tom Barton, a new setback for the University of Iowa's Center for Intellectual Freedom from The Gazette's Vanessa Miller and Iowa's measles outbreak with the state medical director.

Then, we learn what makes Ames water taste so good, and Tressa Glass grooves us into the weekend.

Guests:

  • Tom Barton, Statehouse reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Eric Woolson, veteran Iowa political consultant and former journalist
  • Dr. Robert Kruse, state medical director, Iowa Health and Human Services
  • John Dunn, director, Ames Water and Pollution Control
  • Tressa Glass, Studio One host
River to River
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman