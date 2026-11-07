GOP ponders what's next after Democrats damage Iowa's red wall

After Tuesday's gubernatorial and congressional losses, Republican Party of Iowa chair Jeff Kaufmann said there is still a red wall called the "Iowa Legislature." But, piling on the loss of a veto-proof supermajority at the Statehouse, Republicans' hold on Iowa has been severely shaken.

On this River to River, Ben Kieffer talks with long-time Republican strategist Eric Woolson about what went wrong and where the GOP should go from here. We also hear about Tuesday's results from IPR's Tom Barton, a new setback for the University of Iowa's Center for Intellectual Freedom from The Gazette's Vanessa Miller and Iowa's measles outbreak with the state medical director.

Then, we learn what makes Ames water taste so good, and Tressa Glass grooves us into the weekend.

Guests:

