A look at election results from Iowa's neighboring states
Iowa Democrats had a big night Tuesday. On this episode, we discuss what happened in our neighboring states in the midterm elections.
We hear from Makenzie Huber of South Dakota Searchlight, Rich Kremer of Wisconsin Public Radio, Jason Rosenbaum of St. Louis Public Radio, Peter Cox of Minnesota Public Radio, Fred Knapp of Nebraska Public Media News, and Ben Szalinski of Capitol News Illinois.
Guests:
- Makenzie Huber, reporter, South Dakota Searchlight
- Rich Kremer, politics reporter, Wisconsin Public Radio
- Jason Rosenbaum, politics correspondent, St. Louis Public Radio
- Peter Cox, correspondent, MPR News
- Fred Knapp, senior reporter, Nebraska Public Media News
- Ben Szalinski, state government reporter, Capitol News Illinois