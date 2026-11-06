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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

A look at election results from Iowa's neighboring states

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshCaitlin Troutman
Published November 6, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Iowa Democrats had a big night Tuesday. On this episode, we discuss what happened in our neighboring states in the midterm elections.

We hear from Makenzie Huber of South Dakota Searchlight, Rich Kremer of Wisconsin Public Radio, Jason Rosenbaum of St. Louis Public Radio, Peter Cox of Minnesota Public Radio, Fred Knapp of Nebraska Public Media News, and Ben Szalinski of Capitol News Illinois.

Guests:

  • Makenzie Huber, reporter, South Dakota Searchlight
  • Rich Kremer, politics reporter, Wisconsin Public Radio
  • Jason Rosenbaum, politics correspondent, St. Louis Public Radio
  • Peter Cox, correspondent, MPR News
  • Fred Knapp, senior reporter, Nebraska Public Media News
  • Ben Szalinski, state government reporter, Capitol News Illinois
River to River
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman