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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Iowa sending all-new Congressional delegation to D.C.

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published November 5, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Democrats had a big night nationally and in Iowa this midterm election, flipping the governor's office, a U.S. Senate seat and three U.S. House seats. On this Politics Day episode, experts Megan Goldberg and Dave Peterson join us to discuss these wins and others around the country, and how this will shape Congress and the next two years of President Donald Trump's administration.

Guests:

  • Megan Goldberg, associate professor of American politics, Cornell College
  • Dave Peterson, Lucken professor of American politics, Iowa State University
River to River
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh