Iowa sending all-new Congressional delegation to D.C.
Democrats had a big night nationally and in Iowa this midterm election, flipping the governor's office, a U.S. Senate seat and three U.S. House seats. On this Politics Day episode, experts Megan Goldberg and Dave Peterson join us to discuss these wins and others around the country, and how this will shape Congress and the next two years of President Donald Trump's administration.
Guests:
- Megan Goldberg, associate professor of American politics, Cornell College
- Dave Peterson, Lucken professor of American politics, Iowa State University