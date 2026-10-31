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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

How Iowa is protecting the integrity of the vote

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published October 31, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

On this Newsbuzz episode, we discuss election security and the election integrity safeguards that are in place with IPR's Rachel Cramer. She also talks about the race for secretary of agriculture. We then talk with IPR's Tom Barton about where the secretary of state and attorney general races stand.

Then Cami Koons of the Iowa Capitol Dispatch reports on Iowa's Medicaid Fraud Elimination Task Force, and we get a weather update from state climatologist Justin Glisan. We also hear from Kristy Nabhan-Warren, professor of Catholic studies at the University of Iowa, about prayer being used for political messaging. Finally, we groove into the Weekend with Studio One's Nick Brunner.

Guests:

  • Rachel Cramer, IPR Harvest Public Media reporter
  • Tom Barton, IPR state government reporter
  • Cami Koons, reporter, Iowa Capitol Dispatch
  • Justin Glisan, Iowa state climatologist
  • Kristy Nabhan-Warren, professor and Figge Chair in Catholic studies, University of Iowa
  • Nick Brunner, Studio One music program director
River to River
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman