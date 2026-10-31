How Iowa is protecting the integrity of the vote

On this Newsbuzz episode, we discuss election security and the election integrity safeguards that are in place with IPR's Rachel Cramer. She also talks about the race for secretary of agriculture. We then talk with IPR's Tom Barton about where the secretary of state and attorney general races stand.

Then Cami Koons of the Iowa Capitol Dispatch reports on Iowa's Medicaid Fraud Elimination Task Force, and we get a weather update from state climatologist Justin Glisan. We also hear from Kristy Nabhan-Warren, professor of Catholic studies at the University of Iowa, about prayer being used for political messaging. Finally, we groove into the Weekend with Studio One's Nick Brunner.

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