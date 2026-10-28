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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Can you engage with the news without getting overwhelmed?

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published October 28, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Political stress causes trauma-like symptoms for millions. On this episode of River to River, advice on how to protect your peace without tuning out.

Political scientist Jayme Renfro of the University of Northern Iowa joins the show to discuss her new book, From Fear to Resilience: Managing Political Stress in a Polarized America. In it, she asks whether we can care about democracy without it wrecking our health.

Guests:

  • Jayme Renfro, author, professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
River to River
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman