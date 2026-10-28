Can you engage with the news without getting overwhelmed?
Political stress causes trauma-like symptoms for millions. On this episode of River to River, advice on how to protect your peace without tuning out.
Political scientist Jayme Renfro of the University of Northern Iowa joins the show to discuss her new book, From Fear to Resilience: Managing Political Stress in a Polarized America. In it, she asks whether we can care about democracy without it wrecking our health.
Guests:
- Jayme Renfro, author, professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa