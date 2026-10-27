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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Historian explores propaganda, corruption in 'strongman' rulers

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published October 27, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Benito Mussolini took power in Italy in 1922 and declared it "Year One" of a new era. More than a century later, historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat says strongmen are still following his playbook.

On this episode, we talk with Ben-Ghiat, a leading expert on fascism, authoritarianism and threats to democracy. She spoke at Iowa State University on October 26 as part of their America @ 250 lecture series.

Ben-Ghiat teaches history at New York University and is the author of Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present. She describes how strongmen from Silvio Berlusconi to Vladimir Putin have adapted Mussolini’s playbook — propaganda, corruption, violence, and a carefully staged image of manly strength.

Guest:

  • Ruth Ben-Ghiat, author, professor of history and Italian studies, New York University
River to River
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh