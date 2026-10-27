Historian explores propaganda, corruption in 'strongman' rulers

Benito Mussolini took power in Italy in 1922 and declared it "Year One" of a new era. More than a century later, historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat says strongmen are still following his playbook.

On this episode, we talk with Ben-Ghiat, a leading expert on fascism, authoritarianism and threats to democracy. She spoke at Iowa State University on October 26 as part of their America @ 250 lecture series.

Ben-Ghiat teaches history at New York University and is the author of Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present. She describes how strongmen from Silvio Berlusconi to Vladimir Putin have adapted Mussolini’s playbook — propaganda, corruption, violence, and a carefully staged image of manly strength.

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